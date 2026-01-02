Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor sells 58,702 vehicles in Dec'25; exports rose 26.5% YoY

Hyundai Motor sells 58,702 vehicles in Dec'25; exports rose 26.5% YoY

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has recorded 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total monthly sales, clocking sales of 58,702 units in December 2025.

In the domestic market, the company sold 42,416 vehicles while total exports added up to 16,286 units.

The company stated that it has closed calendar year 2025 with an optimized network stock, ensuring healthy inventory management.

Tarun Garg, managing director & CEO, HMIL said: "Driven by the positive momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, Hyundai Motor India recorded a robust 6.6% year-on-year growth in total monthly sales for December 2025.

Further, reinforcing our Made-in India, Made-for-the-World goal, we delivered 26.5% year-on-year growth in exports volume in December, reaffirming our commitment to offering world-class products manufactured indigenously."

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.31% to Rs 1,572.26 crore on a 1.15% increase in revenue to Rs 17,155.83 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 2.00% to currently trade at Rs 2264 on the BSE.

