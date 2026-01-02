Hyundai Motor sells 58,702 vehicles in Dec'25; exports rose 26.5% YoY

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has recorded 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total monthly sales, clocking sales of 58,702 units in December 2025.

In the domestic market, the company sold 42,416 vehicles while total exports added up to 16,286 units.

The company stated that it has closed calendar year 2025 with an optimized network stock, ensuring healthy inventory management.

Tarun Garg, managing director & CEO, HMIL said: "Driven by the positive momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, Hyundai Motor India recorded a robust 6.6% year-on-year growth in total monthly sales for December 2025.

Further, reinforcing our Made-in India, Made-for-the-World goal, we delivered 26.5% year-on-year growth in exports volume in December, reaffirming our commitment to offering world-class products manufactured indigenously."