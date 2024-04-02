Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 25% YoY in March

Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 25% YoY in March

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Auto added 1.67% to Rs 9,191.90 after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales to 3,65,904 units in March 2024 as compared with 2,91,567 sold in March 2023.

While the companys domestic sales rose by 18% to 2,20,393 units, exports surged 39% to 1,45,511 units in March 2024 over March 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 3,13,885 units (up 27% YoY) and 52,019 units (up 17% YoY), respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On full year basis, total sales increased 11% to 43,50,933 units in FY24 as against 39,27,857 units sold in FY23.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto maker's standalone net profit climbed 36.91% to Rs 2,041.88 crore on 30.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,113.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pulsar International standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Pulsar Card Bridges the Gap Between Tradition and Innovation in Networking

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Utilties stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Tata Technologies and BMW Group to form JV in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story