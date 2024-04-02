Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 25% YoY in March

Bajaj Auto added 1.67% to Rs 9,191.90 after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales to 3,65,904 units in March 2024 as compared with 2,91,567 sold in March 2023.

While the companys domestic sales rose by 18% to 2,20,393 units, exports surged 39% to 1,45,511 units in March 2024 over March 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 3,13,885 units (up 27% YoY) and 52,019 units (up 17% YoY), respectively.

On full year basis, total sales increased 11% to 43,50,933 units in FY24 as against 39,27,857 units sold in FY23.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto maker's standalone net profit climbed 36.91% to Rs 2,041.88 crore on 30.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,113.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

