Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 823.1 points or 1.58% at 53073.87 at 09:39 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 11.88%), Voltas Ltd (up 4.38%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.66%),Havells India Ltd (up 2.36%),Blue Star Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.52%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.79%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.28%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.04%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.39 or 0.04% at 74043.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17 points or 0.08% at 22479.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.48 points or 0.75% at 44786.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.26 points or 0.51% at 13643.35.

On BSE,2305 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

