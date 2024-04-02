Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 823.1 points or 1.58% at 53073.87 at 09:39 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 11.88%), Voltas Ltd (up 4.38%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.66%),Havells India Ltd (up 2.36%),Blue Star Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.52%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.79%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.28%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.14%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.04%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.39 or 0.04% at 74043.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17 points or 0.08% at 22479.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.48 points or 0.75% at 44786.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.26 points or 0.51% at 13643.35.

On BSE,2305 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables shares fall

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Ashok Leyland records sales 22,866 commercial vehicle units in March'24

Indices nudge lower; Nifty near 22,450 mark

TVS Electronics Ltd Slides 2.47%

Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail Ltd Spikes 9.99%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story