Tata Technologies and BMW Group to form JV in India

The BMW Group and Tata Technologies have announced that they have signed an agreement to form a Joint Venture (JV) with the aim to establish an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, India. The execution of the JV agreement is subject to review and approval by the relevant authorities. The main development and operations activities shall be established at Bengaluru and Pune. In Chennai, the focus shall be on business IT solutions.

