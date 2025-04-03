Bajaj Auto sells 3.69 lakh units in Mar'25

Bajaj Auto sold 3,69,823 units in month of March 2025 compared to 3,65,904 units in March 2024, recording a growth of 1%. Total sales include domestic sales of 2,21,474 units (flat growth) and exports of 1,48,349 units (up 2%).

The company achieved two-wheeler sales of 3,15,732 units (up 1%) and commercial vehicle sales of 54,091 units (up 4%) during the month.

