Bajaj Electricals announced that as part of the Company's strategic initiatives to expand and diversify its business operations and drive sustainable growth, the Company has decided to enter into 'Cables' category/ business line under its Lighting Solutions segment, in view of growing demand in the Cables industry.

The Company plans to commence operations in this product category shortly. The quantum of investment, if any, will be evaluated and determined based on market opportunities, anticipated scale of operations, business requirements, and other relevant internal and external factors.