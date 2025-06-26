Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 946.5, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.07% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% gain in NIFTY and a 14.66% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26851.2, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.57 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 946.5, up 2.1% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 32.07% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% gain in NIFTY and a 14.66% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.