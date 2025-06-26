Tata Power Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.85, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% gain in NIFTY and a 12.85% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.85, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 0.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35820.55, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.5, down 0.04% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 8.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% gain in NIFTY and a 12.85% gain in the Nifty Energy index.