Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd soars 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.8, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has gained around 1.4% in last one month.

