Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 37.04% to Rs 31899.92 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 19.76% to Rs 2118.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1768.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 31899.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23278.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.97% to Rs 8147.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6417.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.34% to Rs 109205.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80687.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31899.9223278.06 37 109205.0180687.06 35 OPM %34.2735.03 -37.2436.79 - PBDT5783.454721.04 23 22275.1417488.93 27 PBT5526.544540.46 22 21375.0116811.13 27 NP2118.531768.95 20 8147.796417.28 27

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

