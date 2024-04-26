Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.04% to Rs 31899.92 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 19.76% to Rs 2118.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1768.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 31899.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23278.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.97% to Rs 8147.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6417.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.34% to Rs 109205.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80687.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
