Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Compucom Software Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd, Samor Reality Ltd and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2024.

Mohit Industries Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 21.83 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8572 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd crashed 5.68% to Rs 33.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69758 shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 8.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 125.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3383 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 2748.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

