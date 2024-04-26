Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient consolidated net profit rises 15.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Cyient consolidated net profit rises 15.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024
Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 1860.80 crore

Net profit of Cyient rose 15.93% to Rs 189.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 1860.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1751.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.74% to Rs 682.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 514.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 7147.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6015.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1860.801751.40 6 7147.206015.90 19 OPM %18.0218.39 -18.2316.67 - PBDT326.30296.30 10 1252.70984.50 27 PBT259.10223.70 16 986.00727.90 35 NP189.20163.20 16 682.80514.40 33

