Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1599.6, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.56% in last one year as compared to a 28.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.01% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1599.6, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 21998.95. The Sensex is at 72607.83, up 0.7%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20544.25, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1599.7, up 0.71% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 23.56% in last one year as compared to a 28.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.01% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 215.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

