Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 105.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 105.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 75.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 1157.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1159.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

