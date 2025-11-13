Karma Energy standalone net profit declines 38.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 4.62 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy declined 38.95% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.624.4234.4248.641.922.561.422.091.051.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News