GACM Technologies standalone net profit rises 478.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.05% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 478.95% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.383.1564.1621.903.250.552.200.382.200.38

