Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 2397.65 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 20.95% to Rs 545.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 451.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 2397.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1899.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2397.651899.24 26 OPM %93.0691.38 -PBDT717.61584.72 23 PBT707.59575.00 23 NP545.60451.11 21
