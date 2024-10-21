Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 1521.10 crore

Net Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 1521.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1364.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1521.101364.764.363.9348.9943.62-4.97-8.17-10.75-15.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp