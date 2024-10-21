Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 486.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.75% to Rs 562.62 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 486.32% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 562.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 440.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.562.62440.402.570.9710.121.379.580.435.570.95

