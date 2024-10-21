Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 27.55 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 15.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 27.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.5522.04 25 OPM %44.7555.99 -PBDT1.761.71 3 PBT0.631.04 -39 NP0.380.45 -16
