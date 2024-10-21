Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 27.55 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 15.56% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 27.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.5522.0444.7555.991.761.710.631.040.380.45

