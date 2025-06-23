Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing 'ultra mega' order from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing 'ultra mega' order from Power Grid Corporation

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Bajel Projects was locked in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 209.80 after the company secured an ultra-mega order from PowerGrid Corporation of India through its special purpose vehicle MEL Power Transmission.

As per the companys classification, the value of an ultra mega contract is Rs 400 crore and above.

The contract covers the construction of a 400 kV double-circuit transmission line that stretches about 138 km. This line will connect Mahan to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, it includes extension work at the 400 kV Rewa substation. This project is part of the system to transport power from the Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station.

Classified as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project, the order must be completed within 29 months from the award date.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO of Bajel Projects, said, We are incredibly proud to have secured this ultra-mega order from PowerGrid Corporation of India. This project reflects our robust capabilities in executing large and complex power transmission projects, contributing to Indias energy infrastructure growth.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna 'company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India fell 1.33% to Rs 289.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

