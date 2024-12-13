Tata Motors to raise CV prices from Jan 2025

Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to 2% across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective from 1 January 2025, to offset the rise in input costs.

While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of trucks and buses.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter slipped 1.16% to currently trade at Rs 777.20 on the BSE.

