Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 156.03, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.03, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 4.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26787.5, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.18, down 1.03% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story