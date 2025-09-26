Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 156.03, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.03, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 4.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26787.5, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.06 lakh shares in last one month.