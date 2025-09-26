Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 341.35, down 4.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 8.41% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 341.35, down 4.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21977.7, down 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.62 lakh shares in last one month.