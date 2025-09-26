Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 28.81, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 6.41% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.81, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 4.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7393.35, down 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.03 lakh shares in last one month.