Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 481.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 481.91% to Rs 317.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.71% to Rs 5433.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5189.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.13% to Rs 2745.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2229.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.32% to Rs 21948.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18869.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

