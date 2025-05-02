SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 40.05 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 1.64% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 40.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.86% to Rs 24.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 143.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

40.0532.61143.32115.4563.2569.3066.7770.009.479.3236.7131.887.687.6130.0626.106.196.0924.4021.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News