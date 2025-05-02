SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 40.05 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 1.64% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 40.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.86% to Rs 24.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 143.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content