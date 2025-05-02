KSB consolidated net profit rises 15.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 595.40 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 15.70% to Rs 51.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 595.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 544.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.595.40544.2011.3711.1982.9072.6069.0059.7051.6044.60

