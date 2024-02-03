Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 111.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 111.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.72% to Rs 15318.75 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 111.05% to Rs 1930.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 914.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 19.72% to Rs 15318.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12795.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income15318.7512795.54 20 OPM %72.6558.65 -PBDT2538.821782.19 42 PBT2538.821782.19 42 NP1930.48914.72 111

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

