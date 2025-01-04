Bank of India records 13% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q3

Bank of India informed that its domestic deposits increased 13.26% to Rs 6,78,626 crore as on December 2024 compared with Rs 5,99,137 crore posted in December 2023.

The bank's domestic advances was at Rs 5,46,150 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.97% year on year (YoY). Global business increased 13.62% to Rs 14,46,359 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 12,72,887 crore posted in December 2023.

The bank reported global deposits of Rs 7,94,787 crore during the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 12.28% YoY. The banks global gross advances increased 15.31% to Rs 6,51,572 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5,65,060 crore reported in the December 2023 quarter.

Bank of India is an Indian state-owned commercial bank that provides various banking products and services to their wide range of customers in India and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include deposit schemes, such as current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and recurring deposits; and loans that comprise housing loans, car loans, educational loans, personal loans, loans for pensioners, loans against shares and debentures, festival loans, and travel loans, as well as mobile banking and demat services, automated teller machine (ATM) services, gift cards and cheques, Internet banking, foreign inward remittance, safe deposit lockers, and foreign travel cards.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 9.8% to Rs 1,702.73 crore on 15.3% rise in total income to Rs 18,240.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.

The scrip had gained 0.96% to end at Rs 104.80 on the BSE on Friday.

