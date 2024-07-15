Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.68% to Rs 5874.68 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 46.56% to Rs 1295.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 883.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.68% to Rs 5874.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4788.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5874.684788.66 23 OPM %60.0160.71 -PBDT1344.101087.57 24 PBT1344.101087.57 24 NP1295.09883.67 47
