Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 46.56% to Rs 1295.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 883.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.68% to Rs 5874.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4788.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5874.684788.6660.0160.711344.101087.571344.101087.571295.09883.67

