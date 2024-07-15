Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 29.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 214.14 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 29.44% to Rs 113.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 214.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 270.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.214.14270.4569.6479.85154.57215.97152.73215.05113.84161.34

