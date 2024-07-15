Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 3883.80 crore

Net profit of HDB Financial Services rose 2.59% to Rs 581.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 567.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 3883.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3386.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3883.803386.80 15 OPM %59.8455.05 -PBDT827.50791.90 4 PBT783.70760.50 3 NP581.70567.00 3

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

