Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 60.32, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 42.72% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.32, down 1.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 4.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 3.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6901.2, down 2.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.59 lakh shares in last one month.

