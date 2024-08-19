Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Banking shares slide

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Banking stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE BANKEX index falling 234.1 points or 0.41% at 57399.71 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.32%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.02%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.88%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 0.51%), and Federal Bank Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Canara Bank (up 1.86%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.5%), and Yes Bank Ltd (up 1.15%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 626.82 or 1.16% at 54483.91.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 39.18 points or 0.24% at 16348.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.35 points or 0.08% at 24560.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 47.45 points or 0.06% at 80389.39.

On BSE,2717 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

