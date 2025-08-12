Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 483.67 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 21.87% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 483.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 444.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.483.67444.6514.5914.1483.0772.5161.0151.0543.2535.49

