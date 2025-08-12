Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 25.43 crore

Net loss of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.4330.73-0.203.77-0.440.62-0.840.14-0.810.14

