Bansal Wire Industries inaugurates its largest steel wire manufacturing unit at Dadri

Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
New unit to ramp up production capacity up to 4.2 MTPA by H1 FY26

Bansal Wire Industries has inaugurated its largest cutting-edge facility in Dadri, envisioned as one of the most advanced and sustainable wire manufacturing units in the country. With a current production capacity of 3.6 lakh MTPA, the facility is poised to scale up to 4.2 lakh MTPA by H1 FY26. BWIL's total infrastructure is capable of supporting up to 6 Lakh MTPA. The plant positions Bansal Wire at the forefront of the steel wire industry.

The plant houses a fully equipped R&D Centre to develop high-performance wires like Induction Tempered, Oil Tempered, LRPC, and Brass Coated Reinforced Wires for key sectors including automotive, construction, agriculture, and power.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

