Bansal Wire Industries inaugurates its largest steel wire manufacturing unit at Dadri

New unit to ramp up production capacity up to 4.2 MTPA by H1 FY26

Bansal Wire Industries has inaugurated its largest cutting-edge facility in Dadri, envisioned as one of the most advanced and sustainable wire manufacturing units in the country. With a current production capacity of 3.6 lakh MTPA, the facility is poised to scale up to 4.2 lakh MTPA by H1 FY26. BWIL's total infrastructure is capable of supporting up to 6 Lakh MTPA. The plant positions Bansal Wire at the forefront of the steel wire industry.

The plant houses a fully equipped R&D Centre to develop high-performance wires like Induction Tempered, Oil Tempered, LRPC, and Brass Coated Reinforced Wires for key sectors including automotive, construction, agriculture, and power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News