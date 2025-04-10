Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 4-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.98 crore from Indian Railway's RCF Kapurthala for the manufacturing and supplying of coach seats.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of seat sets for LHB Non-AC chair car coaches (108-seater), to be completed by 21 October 2025, and 8 sets of seats for LHB 2nd AC chair car coaches (78-seater), to be executed by 10 September 2025.

As per the terms of the contract, 95% of the payment will be made upon the issuance of an inspection certificate by the nominated inspection agency, along with proof of dispatch or delivery of the material. The remaining 5% will be paid after the receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 1.29% to Rs 156.55 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. The Indian stock market is shut today for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News