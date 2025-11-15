Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.33% to Rs 13.06 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 11.44% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.33% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.0617.2634.6129.614.605.454.535.396.045.42

