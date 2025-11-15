TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit rises 67.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 2662.63 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions rose 67.63% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 2662.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2512.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2662.632512.886.826.72160.47157.4023.3217.8315.649.33

