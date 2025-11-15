Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 21.40 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care rose 71.70% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.4018.828.045.841.551.081.230.710.910.53

