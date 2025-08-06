Barometers edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity indices traded with small gains in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,650 mark. Media, PSU bank and private bank shares advanced, while IT, consumer durables and realty stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 88.79 points or 0.11% to 80,799.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 6.65 points or 0.03% to 24,654.45.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,419 shares rose and 1,262 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 22.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,840.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 August 2025, provisional data showed. The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its decision on the key interest rate today (July 6), following the conclusion of its three-day meeting that began on July 4. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to deliver the announcement at 10 a.m. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharti Airtel rose 1.48% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 5,947.90 crore on 28.5% increase in net sales to Rs 49,462.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Lupin shed 0.73%. The company reported a 52.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,218.03 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 801.31 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Britannia Industries fell 2.18%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3% to Rs 520.72 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 505.64 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 4,534.86 crore in Q1 June 2025. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.329 from the previous close of 6.324.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6900 compared with its close of 87.8800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.21% to Rs 101,130. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 98.72. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.33% to 4.221. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 40 cents or 0.59% to $68.04 a barrel. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Wednesday as investors digested disappointing economic data and new tariff-related remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Were going to be announcing [tariffs] on semiconductors and chips, which is a separate category, because we want them made in the United States, Trump said on Tuesday stateside, adding that hell announce the new plan within the next week or so. On Wall Street, the three leading U.S. indexes finished lower Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.49%, closing at 6,299.19, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.65% to end at 20,916.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 61.90 points lower, or 0.14%, to settle at 44,111.74. U.S. services sector activity unexpectedly flatlined in July, data showed on Tuesday. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 last month from 50.8 in June. The data indicated that the employment had weakened further and input costs climbed by the most in nearly three years, underscoring the impact from President Donald Trump's tariff policy.