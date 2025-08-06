Berger Paints India Ltd Slips 1.35%

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.84% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.29% drop in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd fell 1.35% today to trade at Rs 564.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.15% to quote at 59925.82. The index is down 1.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 0.8% and PG Electroplast Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.66 % over last one year compared to the 2.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.