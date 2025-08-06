Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Berger Paints India Ltd Slips 1.35%

Berger Paints India Ltd Slips 1.35%

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.84% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.29% drop in the SENSEX

Berger Paints India Ltd fell 1.35% today to trade at Rs 564.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.15% to quote at 59925.82. The index is down 1.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 0.8% and PG Electroplast Ltd lost 0.76% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.66 % over last one year compared to the 2.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Berger Paints India Ltd has lost 3.55% over last one month compared to 1.84% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 89 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12331 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 629.6 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 437.8 on 30 Dec 2024.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

