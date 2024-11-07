Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index falling 119.92 points or 1.55% at 7611.83 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 8.06%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.81%),Clean Science & Technology Ltd (down 3.79%),Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 3.11%),Grasim Industries Ltd (down 2.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.88%), PCBL Ltd (down 2.75%), Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 2.72%), Rain Industries Ltd (down 2.71%), and Foseco India Ltd (down 2.59%).

On the other hand, KIOCL Ltd (up 12.11%), Tanfac Industries Ltd (up 10.84%), and Ramco Industries Ltd (up 8.08%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 153.24 or 0.27% at 55854.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.68 points or 0.54% at 16059.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 302.75 points or 1.24% at 24181.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 843.22 points or 1.05% at 79534.91.

On BSE,1839 shares were trading in green, 2035 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

