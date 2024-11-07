Tata Power bags contract of Rs 550 cr from Yamuna International Airport

Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, developed in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India, has selected Tata Power Company (Tata Power) to meet a substantial portion of the Noida International Airport's (NIA) energy requirements through renewable sources.

Additionally, YIAPL has engaged Tata Power for the development of dry utilities (electrical infrastructure) for the airport and its operation and maintenance for a 25-year term.

The value of the contract is Rs 550 crore.

