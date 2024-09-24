Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 80.26 points or 1.03% at 7861.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 12.11%), Epigral Ltd (up 6.98%),Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (up 4.99%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.85%),Platinum Industries Ltd (up 4.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 4.57%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd (up 4.42%), Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (up 4.31%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 3.97%), and Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 3.66%).

On the other hand, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (down 1.66%), Gravita India Ltd (down 1.38%), and Prism Johnson Ltd (down 1.2%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 164.48 or 0.29% at 57661.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.75 points or 0.23% at 17158.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.55 points or 0.06% at 25955.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 60.99 points or 0.07% at 84989.6.

On BSE,1960 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

