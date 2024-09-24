Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SpiceJet resolves its $ 16.7 million dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation

Sep 24 2024
SpiceJet has successfully resolved its dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC) through an amicable settlement. ELFC, which had previously claimed $16.7 million, has agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount, which is lower than the initial claim.

The representatives of both parties will now formalise the settlement agreement, with a view to withdrawing all ongoing litigation and ending disputes between them. This settlement marks a significant step in SpiceJet's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on future growth.

SpiceJet's recently concluded successful QIP has significantly boosted the airline's financial standing. The funds raised are earmarked for a variety of strategic initiatives, including settling past liabilities, operational expansion, and enhancing the airline's fleet and services. With the QIP in place and key disputes resolved, SpiceJet is well-positioned for robust future growth.

First Published: Sep 24 2024

