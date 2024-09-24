Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 57.2 points or 0.85% at 6757.73 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 3.23%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.85%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.75%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.62%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.1%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.99%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.84%), CESC Ltd (up 0.79%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.69%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 2.65%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 0.81%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 164.48 or 0.29% at 57661.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.75 points or 0.23% at 17158.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.55 points or 0.06% at 25955.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 60.99 points or 0.07% at 84989.6.

On BSE,1960 shares were trading in green, 1230 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

