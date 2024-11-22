Bata India gains on appointing Durgesh Singh as CFO

Bata India advanced 1.59% to Rs 1,302 after the company's board approved the appointment of Durgesh Singh as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 December 2024.

Durgesh Singh is a qualified Chartered Accountant and qualified Company Secretary with over 20 years of professional experience. He has been playing strategic part in the finance function of the Company since last 9 years.

Throughout Durgesh career, Singh has developed deep proficiency in finance, strategy, compliance, taxation, treasury, business planning and commercial operations. Durgesh has worked with reputed organizations such as Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres and Aditya Birla Group, at various positions demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic acumen.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear and plastic footwear.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit jumped 52.89% to Rs 51.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 33.99 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

